SHREVEPORT, La. - A man found dead outside a business near the Shreve City Shopping Center in late May has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
The coroner's office says the man was reported missing by his family to the Shreveport Police Department.
Ralph Schultz, 71, was found outside a business in the 1200 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Blvd. around 9 a.m. May 29.
Schultz was positively identified by family members, and an autopsy was ordered.