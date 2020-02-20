SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is heartbroken after her childhood home went up in flames.
The fire happened around 2:45 Thursday morning on C.E. Galloway Boulevard in the Stoner Hill neighborhood.
RELATED ARTICLE: Fire forces evacuation of Shreveport homes
Luckily no people or pets were lost in the fire, but a lifetime of memories were lost in a matter of minutes, things like family pictures that can't be replaced.
Michelle Davis is devastated that this happened to a house that she grew up in, but she's glad no one was hurt.
"I'm thankful, Davis said. “God knows I am, but it could've been worse."
She says the house was her grandmother's and she died three years ago.
Clarence Reese with Shreveport Fire says five people lived inside the home that was destroyed by the fire.
Three homes on the street were evacuated.
"They were also worried about the exposures, which would be the adjacent homes on both sides,” Reese said. “One of them receiving some minor to moderate damage. Both of them were initially evacuated for a brief moment until they were able to deem it safe."
Davis says her uncle had just moved in the destroyed house the day before this happened and he spent thousands renovating the inside.
"For him to lose what he did have, that was a tragedy," Davis said.
Davis says this house was important to the entire family.
"My grandmother always did Christmas. So, everybody would come to the house for Christmas. Everybody would have fun."
She says most memories are in their mind, but the physical ones, now, have faded away.
"I know we had a lot of photo albums and things like that that we can never get back,” said Davis. “Just cherishable memories that we can never have again."
KTBS talked to neighbors whose homes were also damaged.
They are in good spirits. They're just sad their neighbors lost their home.
"That house is completely gone," said Alice Williams referring Davis’ family home as she took her first look at what that fire did to homes on her block.
Her house had slight damage to the side, but she noticed her neighbor’s, Davis’ family home, was destroyed.
"Oh my goodness! My gracious!" she said.
She says that morning her grandson got her out of bed to tell her about the fire.
"I was in bed, couldn't sleep and my grandson comes running, knocking on the door saying 'It's a fire! It's a fire!' I said 'where?' and he said, 'Next door!'" said Williams.
Williams told her husband, James, that they needed a fire extinguisher, but they soon realized that wouldn't help.
"When I went back, the whole thing was just lit up,” recalled Williams. “Fire and flames where just coming everywhere. He [James] said 'Alice, that's too bad for that. Let's get out!'"
Williams says fire has damaged her house before. She's thankful the Shreveport Fire Department got everyone out safely, including her two dogs.
"They went back in and got my dogs out and brought them back to me,” Williams said. “I'm just feeling sad that theirs [neighbor’s house] was damage. Thank god, that nobody got hurt."
Williams says SWEPCO is working to restore her power. In the meantime, they are staying with her granddaughter.
Reese says the Davis’ uncle and his family were offered help through United Way and American Red Cross. There is also a GoFundMe account. If you'd like to help, click here.
Fire investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of that fire.