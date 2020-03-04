SHREVEPORT, La. - The family of a six-year old is in mourning after she was hit while crossing a major highway.
RELATED ARTICLE: Girl hit on North Market identified
Ariana Pettaway died Saturday on Highway 1, Market Street near Lakewood Drive.
The family says there were older children with her when she was trying to cross the street.
One cousin, Scenaria Scott, told KTBS that Ariana ended up stuck in the middle of the road while cars were coming.
She says at that point, her six-year old cousin was begging for help to continue to cross the road.
Then she says a dodge pick-up truck swerved to avoid hitting the other children, and ended up hitting Ariana.
There's a memorial with balloons and candles on the side of the highway where Ariana was hit.
Her cousin says she and her family are hurting after this.
“She made situations lighter considering her being a child,” Scott said. “She was very much loved by her parents and by her family members. She was such a sweet girl. I hate this happened to her.”
There's a memorial with balloons and candles on the side of the highway where Ariana was hit.
KTBS stopped in a nearby neighborhood.
Some are saying the person who was looking after her should have done a better job. Others are saying this is just a dangerous intersection and something needs to be done.
"It's dangerous with the neighborhood right here and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said terry Williams. “As a matter of fact, the last few years I’ve been staying here, I come in the back way because it's dangerous when you come around that curb to come into the sub division."
KTBS reached out to police to get an update on this accident. No word on if the person looking after her will face any charges.
There is a GoFundMe to help with Ariana's funeral expenses.
Click here if you would like to donate.