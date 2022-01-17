SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire on Vernal Lane in Shreveport Monday evening has destroyed a family's home.
The fire occurred in the the 800 block of Vernal Lane, in the Southern Hills neighborhood around 3:08 p.m. Calls to the Shreveport Fire Department originated from multiple callers, including the home owner who noticed heavy black smoke exiting the structure.
Heavy smoke and flames visible from the front and left side of a one-story wood-framed structure were reported. Fire crews extinguished the blaze from the interior of the structure while, dealing with a gas leak. The home included two adults, two kids, and a dog, which were able to safely escape prior to fire units arrival.
One of the occupants stated the smoke was first noticed in the carport area. Neighbors stated they heard explosions prior to noticing the home on fire.
According to Battalion Chief Jackie Hutchinson the home is uninhabitable and will be a total loss, due to the heavy fire damage. Fire Investigators will be trying to determine the cause of the fire and explosions.
There were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.