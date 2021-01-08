SHREVEPORT, La. -- A family of five escaped their burning home unharmed Friday morning in the Mooretown community, according to a news release from training Chief John Lane.
Firefighters got a call around 8:12 a.m. that a one-story house in the 3800 block of Baxter Street was on fire with a possible child trapped inside. Firefighters from Station 14 arrived on scene within 5 minutes and reported smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence.
Fire crews performed a quick search and determined that the family of five with five dogs had safely escaped unharmed.
It took 8 fire units and 22 firefighters 24 minutes to bring the situation under control. Battalion Chief David Kerley placed the fire under control at 8:36 a.m.
The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The American Red Cross is working with the family to provide assistance.
The fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.