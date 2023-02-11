SHREVEPORT, La. - The Bagley family has filed a federal lawsuit against the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley.
The family is suing and seeking $10 million in damages for what they are calling, the tragic and unnecessary death of their loved one.
The wrongful death lawsuit names Tangela Bagley, Eula Sanders, and Laquinta Johnsons as the Plaintiffs versus Defendant, Shreveport Police Officer, Tyler Alexander.
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed at Villa Norte Apartments. Bagley was running from his apartment when SPD officer Alexander Tyler shot him in the chest, according to Louisiana State Police which is now handling the investigation. He was taken to a hospital where he died. It was later discovered Bagley was unarmed.
Authorities still haven't said why the officer discharged his weapon in the first place.