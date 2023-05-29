NEW IBERIA, La. (KATC) — A lawsuit has officially been filed in Texas against Turbo Restaurants LLC, the company that owns the Arby's franchise where Nguyet Le was found dead.
According to the lawsuit, Le had worked at a Houston Arby's and then was contracted to temporarily work at the New Iberia location.
She had only worked at that location for 4 weeks but her stay was extended to another 2.
On May 11, her unresponsive body would be discovered by Le's oldest son, who worked alongside his mother at the restaurant.
Le was by herself at the time performing opening operations before the location opened, when the tragedy occurred.
A former employee, who wished to remain anonymous, says the broken latch on the door was known by employees and even management since August 2022.
"The freezer door has been broken for months, they're known about it, workers who have complained and everyone knows it, there were multiple work orders put in," the employee said.
The family is seeking at least one million dollars in damages from Turbo Restaurant LLC, the umbrella company for Arby's.
The damages the children of Le are seeking for the wrongful death lawsuit are listed as:
• Loss of consortium;
• Past and future mental anguish;
• Conscious pain and suffering as to the Estate;
• Loss of Support; and
• Loss of love and affection
The family attorney has also asked that the walk-in freezer door be inspected by experts on behalf of the family and to see the alleged malfunctions of the latch.