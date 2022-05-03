SHREVEPORT, La.-- KTBS talked with the family of Kameron Durr, the young man killed in a tragic accident on Youree Dr.
It has been one month since the tragic loss, the family says it brings them peace to know that Durr had a personal relationship with Christ before passing away. The family also hopes that others will become encouraged to develop the same.
According to the family, Durr developed a brotherhood with members of his motorcycle club and was even a member of a car club. Despite their loss the family hopes that the other family connected to the tragedy also finds peace.
A tribute to Durr greets drivers along Clyde Fant Pkwy. The cross has "LLK" written on it which stands for "live like Kameron". Durr is remembered by many friends for his dependability, kindness, and wisdom.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month