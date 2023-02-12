SHREVEPORT, La. -- The family of a man fatally shot by a Shreveport police officer earlier this month has filed a wrongful-death suit, saying the officer killed an unarmed man who had his hands up and posed no threat.
The suit, filed electronically in federal court this weekend, was brought by the widow, mother and step-daughter of Alonzo Bagley, who was killed after he ran from an officer who had come to Bagley’s apartment to investigate a call about a disturbance. The suit against Officer Alexander Tyler seeks $10 million in damages from the city.
Bagley, 43, did not have a weapon when the pursuing officer went around the corner of a neighboring apartment building, saw Bagley and opened fire within seconds. Bagley had his hands up when the officer shot him, the lawsuit alleges.
“Tyler’s use of lethal force against an unarmed man who posed no threat is objectively unreasonable, excessive and wholly without justification,” said the lawsuit filed by attorney Ronald Haley of Baton Rouge.
The shooting was recorded by a body camera worn by the officer.
Bagley was shot after police were called to a disturbance at Villa Norte Apartments in north Shreveport. Bagley’s wife, Tangela, told officers her husband was loud and drunk but there had been no domestic violence, authorities said.
Tyler and another officer were wanting to talk to Bagley when he bolted out the back of the second-floor apartment. Officers gave chase and Tyler found Bagley in a lighted breezeway of another apartment building, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate the shooting and their findings will be presented to a Caddo Parish grand jury for a decision on whether criminal charges should be filed against the 23-year-old officer.
State Police have reviewed the officer’s body camera video and are expected to make the video public. Bagley was black; the officer was white.
Tyler has been placed on administrative leave. He was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing on an unrelated excessive-force complaint last week but that was postponed in the wake of the shooting of Bagley.