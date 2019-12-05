MARSHALL, Texas. - A family is grieving after a man was shot and killed by Harrison County deputies.
The sheriff's office says they were serving a narcotics search warrant when 31-year old Demetrius Williams was shot.
"My son deserves justice," said Carolyn Jefferson. "He didn't deserve to be killed the way he was killed."
Police say Williams tried to run away and also tried to hit a deputy.
"Shooting 32 times at a vehicle just because he was trying to run away," Jefferson said. "Why you didn't shoot the tires?"
The family says how he died is not how he lived.
"One thing about Demetrius is, he never came out and disrespected anybody," said his cousin, Deaundre Miles. "If he pull up, he'll ride in front of your house. He'll talk to you. He'll blow. He'll wave. Good person."
"I'm not saying that my brother is perfect, but to be shot at 32 times to be hit 17 times, that's not right," his sister Kiara Jefferson said.
Now, they're demanding answers.
"I think justice should be done today of what you did all of that really was not necessary," said his cousin Monica Miles.
Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.
Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher said the deputies involved the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.