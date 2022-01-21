SHREVEPORT, La. -- Friday marks two years since the disappearance of a woman from north Caddo Parish.
Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran was last seen at her residence in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road on Jan. 21, 2020.
Numerous searches of her property as well as an investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office have turned up no significant leads, said Sheriff’s Det. Matt Purgerson.
McCathran’s family is asking anyone with information on her disappearance to come forward.
McCathran is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair. She is the mother of two children.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Purgerson at 675-2170 or call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.