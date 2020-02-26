SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are still looking for the suspects in the shooting death of Javarcya Smith, 20.
"We are still trying to fathom what happened, Smith’s mother, Sherilla Hodge, said. “That's a human life we will no longer be able to hold and tell him how much we love him."
Hodge and her family are searching for answers. This after smith was gun down Tuesday night.
"He was loved by everybody, so it's like who would do this and why," Smith’s sister, Jayla Smith said.
Police say they found Smith's body just before 10:15 in the 1600 block of Viking Drive in the Stoner Hill neighborhood, just a few houses down from where he lived.
Jayla Smith says he had just left the house moments before he was shot.
"Once he left the house, he left his TV on, the light on, everything on in the room,” said Jayla. “And if he does that, that means he's coming right back."
Jayla says their neighbor told them what happened.
"He ran to the house and knocked on the door,” Jayla recalled. “He came and was like 'Jay!' I'm like 'Jay what?' and he's like 'Jay just got shot'."
Jay's killing was just one of three shootings in Shreveport on Tuesday. Hodge says she's hurting. She wouldn't wish this on anyone.
"This pain is for nobody,” Hodge said. “This pain is for no one. I absolutely sympathize with anyone who has gone through losing child."
They say they always remember him as their protector.
"I've experienced a loss, but it's never been a sibling,” Jayla said. “Nobody I grew up with. And for me not to have by big brother anymore.
"I say all the time, my kids are my everything, everything,” Hodge said. “He was everything to me."
Police say Smith was shot at least once in the chest.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died.