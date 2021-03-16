SHREVEPORT, La. – The family of a man who last spring in police custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, the police chief and officers.
James Carter, of The Cochran Firm in Metairie, who filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court, is asking for unspecified damages on behalf of the family of Tommie McGlothen Jr. In October, Carter sent a demand letter to the city saying he would not sue if the city agreed to pay a $25 million settlement. The city took no action.
Names as defendants in the lawsuit are the city of Shreveport, its insurance company, Police Chief Ben Raymond and four Shreveport police officers.
McGlothen Jr., a 44-year-old Shreveport man, died on April 5 after fighting with Shreveport police officers who are accused of using force to detain him.
The four officers – Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Mathew Ross, 27, James LeClare, 27, all of Shreveport, and D’Marea Johnson, 25, of Bossier City – were indicted last year on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office in connection with McGlothen’s death.
All four pleaded not guilty in November. They are due in Caddo District Court March 29 for arguments and hearings.
District Attorney James Stewart, whose office presented the case to the grand jury, said McGlothen’s death was preventable. In a statement last year, he said the SPD officers’ “violations of use-of-force policy and protective-custody policy demonstrated a reckless disregard for a known risk of harm to McGlothen.
McGlothen fought with police officers who arrived on Eileen Lane to investigate an attempted car burglary. McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems and had two other encounters with police earlier that day, spit at one of the officers. The officers wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him.
The officers are accused of beating McGlothen with a baton while he was handcuffed. He was pulled to his feet and shoved him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. McGlothen was shoved head down in the back of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes.
Fire Department paramedics who had been called to check the condition of one of the officers also checked McGlothen before leaving. McGlothen was later found unresponsive and the Fire Department then took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
A forensic pathologist from outside Caddo Parish was brought in to review the McGlothen case. That pathologist confirmed Caddo Coroner Todd Thoma’s conclusion that death was caused by “excited delirium” but said the combination of physical force used by police and a delay in getting medical attention for McGlothen caused his death, according to the district attorney..
Carter is representing McGlothen’s family members, which includes Tamera Jones, Avery Jones and Tommie Dale McGlothen III. Kimberly Jones McGlothen, is also listed as a plaintiff. She was McGlothen’s wife at the time of his death; however, she died this year.