SHREVEPORT, La.--A Belcher family wants the upkeep of the final resting place of their loved ones improved.
Carolyn Bradford says on Veteran's day she went to visit her father who is a World War II Veteran. To her dismay due to overgrown limbs and sticks covering the road she wasn't able to reach the gravesite.
Now Bradford wants the appearance of the Lake Zion Cemetery improved. Bradford showed KTBS the discarded trash, and the headstones hidden by overgrown grass.
KTBS reached out to Lake Zion Baptist Church since they are in charge of upkeep. This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.