SHREVEPORT, La.-- Family, friends and supporters gathered Wednesday morning at Government Plaza to protest the police shooting of Joseph Taylor.
"That's my oldest son, and I just want justice for him right now," said Terrance Terry, the father of Taylor.
Taylor, 33, died Sunday night following a traffic stop on Mansfield Road at Valley View. He got out of his car and there was a struggle between him and officers.
Police said Taylor was armed. No other details have been released.
"We're hurting. This shouldn't have happened," said Jeanetta Terry, Taylor's aunt.
The officers involved are on routine paid administrative leave. The Louisiana State Police is investigating.