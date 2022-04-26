STONEWALL, La. -- A Stonewall man has been reported missing by his family, and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Steven Ray Reed, 51, was last in contact with his family on March 1. He does not have a vehicle, and his family says his cell phone has been turned off.
"His family is simply concerned, and wants to know that he is safe," the sheriff's office said Tuesday in a social media post.
Reed is known to frequent the Shreveport/Bossier area, and is fond of the casinos, in case anyone happens to see him at any of those places.
Anyone with information on Reed's whereabouts or information that may be helpful in this case, contact investigators with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-872-3956.