SHREVEPORT, La. - A sweltering heat wave is blanketing the south, and air circulation is critical to keeping people in homes cool. The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is calling on the community to help donate fans in order to provide vulnerable seniors protection from heat stroke.
"We're learning more and more that our seniors are shutting off their A/C because of the high cost," says Development Director of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana, Julie Allen.
They're asking for box fans of any size. They can be small desktop versions, or 20 inch box fans.
Allen says, "Box fans are the best kind because they are a good size, they produce a good volume of air, and they're not expensive to run."
Two years ago, the organization raised 380 fans. This year the goal is to garner 400 fans. They will be given out on July 14th at the Salvation Army. As of June 30th, only 119 fans have been donated.
Fans can be shipped to or dropped off at 200 E. Stoner Ave. in Shreveport. Call the Salvation Army at 318-424-3200 in order to organize a donation on the weekend.