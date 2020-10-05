BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will once again sell alcohol during football games as the university begins to relax some of its game day restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
LSU Athletics announced Monday it will open more of its concession stands at Tiger Stadium and resume selling alcohol during games. Additionally, fans will no longer be required to undergo a wellness check upon entering the stadium.
Those in attendance will still be required to wear masks.
Fans are asked to stay seated while drinking alcohol. Beer and wine sales will be cut off at the end of the third quarter or at 11 p.m.
The Tigers are scheduled to take on Missouri in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. Saturday.