BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Businesses that want to operate fantasy sports betting in the 47 Louisiana parishes that approved it two years ago can start applying in February, under action by the state gambling board Thursday.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- City councilman in Louisiana arrested for election fraud
- Vivian man, East Texas cousin arrested in connection with Capitol Riots
- Suspect arrested in fatal Lakeshore Drive shooting
- Is Amazon coming to Shreveport?
- Shreveport police warning of new phone scam
- Ochsner LSU Health CEO responds to lawmaker's allegations of improper vaccinations
- Music Mountain Water publishes unofficial statement amid CEO spotted at US Capitol a day before Jan. 6 insurrection
- Here's how to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any hub in Texas
- Caddo Commission Democrats block law enforcement appreciation
- SPD: Shreveport woman shot by her child's father; shooter detained
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.