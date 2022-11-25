TEXARKANA, Ark. – The NCAA Division 2 Live United Bowl is slated for Dec. 3 at the Razorback Stadium in Texarkana with a noon kick-off.
The two teams selected this year, the Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm vs. the Emporia State Hornets. were the same teams that competed last year.
Live United President Allen Brown, also the mayor of Texarkana, Ark., considers this year’s bowl a re-match since the competition last year was so fierce with a 37-34 score in favor of Southeastern Oklahoma State.
On Friday, the night before the game is Jeans, Boots and BBQ, the official Bowl Game Banquet to be held at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center, with a pep rally to follow.
Visit liveunitedbowl.com for ticket purchases and for more information.
For those unable to attend the game, pay-per-view will be available for only $9.99.
Tickets to the banquet will be available for purchase online as well and are selling quickly.
All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Greater Texarkana.