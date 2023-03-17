TEXARKANA, Ark. – There was standing room only Thursday when community members joined the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana for the grand opening of its new Farmers Bank and Trust Workforce Center.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was slated as a special guest to formally dedicate the facility at the UA Texarkana campus. But she could not attend because of the stormy weather.
The Workforce Center is 14,754 square feet and includes a welding program, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, Secondary Career and Technical Education as well as community meeting rooms.
“This new facility is a testament to our dedication to higher education in the Texarkana area community and the region as a whole," said UAHT Chancellor Christine Holt.
UA President Robert Bobbitt delivered a message of the higher graduation rate for students who enter into a workforce situation, some starting in high school.
The state has a shortage on welders, so a large room was dedicated to teaching welding, which is where the ribbon cutting was held.
Sanders did send a statement, which read, “Workforce development is the future of Arkansas and is at the core of Arkansas LEARNS, my plan is to take our state’s education system to the top.”