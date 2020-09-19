HOMER, La. — A single-vehicle crash on state Highway 9 in Claiborne Parish claimed the life of a 69-year-old Arcadia man this morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G.
State Police said that on Saturday, shortly before 1:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 9 south of Homer. The crash claimed the life of Carl Perry of Arcadia.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by Perry, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 9. For reasons still under investigation, Perry’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the highway, struck a fence, and overturned.
Perry, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop G has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths.