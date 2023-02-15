SHREVEPORT, La.- A major car accident occurred just after 7:30 P.M. in the 5900 block of Flournoy Lucas, just EAST of Pines Road.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident, one seemed to be a white SUV, and the other a red Chevrolet Equinox.
Family members of the passengers in the Red Chevrolet Equinox arrived on the scene and confirmed that there were four passengers in the Equinox, three of which were transported to a nearby hospital. According to the family, the driver of the Equinox was a 67-year-old woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The youngest passenger of the Equinox is a 14-month little girl, who is being treated in the ICU.
This is a developing story.