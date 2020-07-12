MT. PLEASANT, Texas - Texas Game Wardens are investigating an over night boating accident that left one man deceased and two others with injuries.
Chief Shawn Harvey tells KTBS the vessel was being operated around 11 p.m. Saturday night on Lake Bob Sandlin when it collided with a piece of the water control infrastructure.
Three people were on board, two men and one woman. One man operating the vessel died on impact. The other two passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Texas Game Warden accident reconstruction team will reconstruct the accident scene and be leading the investigation along with local wardens.