MANY, La - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Sabine Parish.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office tells KTBS they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon about a reckless driver in a 2005 Chevy truck on LA Highway 6.
As the sheriff's department was notifying deputies, the caller said the reckless driver had crashed into another vehicle.
When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the driver, identified as John L. Anderson, 58, had crossed over the center line striking an 18-wheeler carrying lumber head on. Anderson was killed on impact.
An autopsy has been ordered and a toxicology test will be administered.