MINDEN, La. - Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 80 near Goodwill Road. This crash claimed the life of a Minden man.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Thomas Roton, 78, who was traveling east on U.S. Highway 80. It is currently unknown how Roton's vehicle entered a construction zone where it struck a piece of heavy machinery.
Roton, who was unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police Troop G says buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
In 2020, Troop G has investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths.