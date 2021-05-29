FRIERSON, La. - Louisiana State Police on Friday around 3 p.m. began investigating a two-vehicle crash.
The fatal crash happened on LA Hwy 175, and claimed the life of 72-year-old Willie Harper of Frierson.
State police say the initial investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 77-year-old Tracy McGee of Grand Cane, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 175. At the same time, a 1998 Honda Accord, driven by Harper, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 175. While attempting to make a left turn, McGee failed to yield at the intersection and struck the accord.
According to the state police, McGee, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Harper, who was not restrained, was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.