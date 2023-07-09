SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday that killed two people.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Highway 1 at Northport Boulevard.
Deputies report that an SUV traveling northbound crossed the center lane and hit another car waiting to turn at the traffic light from the southbound lane.
Both victims were in the SUV. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.