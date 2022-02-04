SHREVEPORT, La. - A single-vehicle crash early Friday in Blanchard left one person dead.
The crash happened on Blanchard Furrh Road west of Backpath Road just after midnight.
According to Caddo sheriff's Lt. Mike Gray, deputies and EMS found a 2020 Toyota Tundra overturned on a bridge. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be pulled out of the pickup truck and was confirmed dead on scene.
Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota truck driver was eastbound on Blanchard Furrh Road and lost control coming out of a curve, leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the bridge. Toyota Telematics called in the crash.