BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Bossier City has left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
The crash involves several vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Louisiana State Police Troop G building.
Traffic is closed westbound on I-20 from Interstate 220 to Industrial Drive. Traffic is expected to be shut down into the early afternoon while police conduct the crash investigation, Landry said.