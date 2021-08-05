SHREVEPORT, La. -- An out-of-state driver and a Sabine Parish man have died within the past 24 hours in separate crashes in Caddo and Sabine parishes, authorities said.
The most recent happened at 7 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
The driver was southbound on I-49 at the Southern Loop around when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a cement pillar. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo sheriff’s Patrol Division. The identity of the driver has not yet been made public.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, 73-year-old Garlon L. Slay of Zwolle died in a single-vehicle crash on state Highway 3229 north of Highway 482.
State Police Troop E said Slay was northbound in his Toyota Corolla when he went off the road and hit multiple trees. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Slay's passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.