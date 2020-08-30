MARION COUNTY, Texas - Texas State troopers say a man on a motorcycle was killed when his bike was hit by a pickup truck.
It happened just around 4:46 p.m. Saturday on FM 729 just north of Jefferson, Texas.
The victim is identified as Matthew Ambrosius, 31, of Gladewater, Texas.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Ambrosius was coming around a corner when he crossed into the path of a Chevy pickup heading the other way.
Officers say he was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
The man driving the pickup was not hurt.