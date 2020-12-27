MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. - A rollover crash left a driver dead around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
First responders were called out to U.S. Highway 259, about 10 miles south of Smithville, Okla.
Authorities said the unidentified driver of a 2001 Chevy Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene.
They said the driver was headed south on Highway 259 when the Chevy went off road and rolled over.
The driver wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
At this time, investigators are unsure of what caused the crash.