MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas – Police were dispatched to a Whataburger in Mount Pleasant, Texas early Saturday morning and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Kentravion Evans, 18, was arrested later that day for the alleged fatal shooting of 30-year-old Damien Jackson while he was exiting the restaurant.
Mount Pleasant Police reported multiple parties were involved in an altercation inside and were told to leave.
Jackson later died at the Titus Regional Medical Center.
MPPD is continuing its investigation on the case and asks if anyone has information on the incident to please (903) -575-4004.