SHREVEPORT, La. - A 28-year-old Shreveport man found shot early Saturday morning in the city's Highland neighborhood has tied the record of 86 homicides set in 1993.
Police said Jermarie K. Sherman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Sherman had been shot several times, according to the coroner's office.
Officers were answering a shots fired call just after midnight in the 1800 block of Highland when Sherman was found sitting in a car.
Police have not released any additional details.