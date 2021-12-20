SHREVEPORT, La. -- An Oil City man is under arrest for possessing thousands of dollars worth of copper stolen from a Red River Parish power company, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
Stoney Woodell Sr., 53, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Caddo and Red River sheriff's offices into thefts that occurred at mining sites owned by Dolet Hills Power Company in Red River Parish. Approximately $177,000 worth of copper wiring drag lines were stolen from the sites between November and December.
On Dec. 3, the Red River Sheriff's Office identified Woodell Sr. and his son, Stoney Woodell Jr., as suspects in the thefts after they were found at one of the mining sites with a truck, trailer and several cutting tools. At that time, Stoney Jr. was arrested for drug offenses and Stoney Sr. was not arrested while the investigation continued.
Both men reside in Caddo Parish, so the Caddo Sheriff's Office was called to assist. Caddo Det. Jeremy Edward and Red River Sgt. Anthony Haire went to a house in the 7200 block of Highway 170 in Vivian where they found approximately 1,000 feet of stolen copper wiring drag lines located on the property. The value of the stolen property was $71,000.
Edward obtained arrest warrants for both Stoney Sr. and Stoney Jr. for illegal possession of stolen things, and Haire obtained felony theft warrants for both men.
Stoney Woodell Sr. was located, arrested, and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Dec. 15. Woodell Jr. has not been located.