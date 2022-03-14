BENTON, La. -- A father and son are behind bars, accused of charges related to child sexual abuse.
The father, Lester D. Cheveallier, 64, of Bossier City, was arrested first. He's accused of using a social media account to solicit a juvenile.
Cheveallier was arrested Friday on charges of obscenity, indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
His arrest came after Bossier sheriff's detectives searched his home. A computer also was searched. On it were 30 pornographic images of children under the age of 13, detectives said.
The computer was owned by Cheveallier's son, Clayton D. Hinton, 41, who also lives at the home. Hinton was arrested on 30 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
Both men were booked into the Bossier Max-Security Facility. Cheveallier's bond is set at $85,000, while Hinton’s bond is $150,000.