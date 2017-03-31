A father and son have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Coushatta man Thursday night.
Red River Parish sheriff's deputies say the victim, Earl Moore of Coushatta, and two other men, Carrel M. Waites, 60, and his son, Daniel M. Waites, 34, both of Ringgold, may have been involved in a dispute in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Then a shots fired call came in Thursday afternoon at the Red River Estates apartment complex on East Riddle Street. Deputies arrived and took two men into custody.
Moore was taken by personal vehicle to Christus Coushatta hospital, where he died. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Sheriff's investigators have charged Daniel Waites with second-degree murder and Carrel Waites with being a principal to second-degree murder.
Bond has not been set for either man. Both remain in the Red River Parish Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.