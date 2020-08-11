SHREVEPORT, La - John and Jake Hughes started their leather business in 2014. For next six years, they saw Red River Leather steadily grow as they showcased their products at large festivals and events across Louisiana. Unfortunately, that growth came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring and events were cancelled.
Today, they are finding new ways to get their product out. They are participating in outdoor farmer's markets and using social medial more. The duo took time to visit with Patrick Dennis on First News to share their story.