SHREVEPORT, La. -- The FBI New Orleans and Shreveport Police Department jointly announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of a Shreveport teenager.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $3,000.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Williams and Police Chief Wayne Smith hope the money will stir up leads in the murder of Shamia Little.
"The leads have dried up," Williams said.
No new information has been received since the crime happened in 2021, Smith said.
Little, 17, was last seen alive on July 6 at around 10 p.m. at Douglas Williams Park at the corner of Kennedy Drive and Jacob Street. He body was found about a quarter-mile northwest of the park on July 12.
The coroner said she was shot to death.
To report information on the case, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI ((1-800-225-5324), the local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.