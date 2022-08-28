BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents.
Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service.
There was no information about the charges included in his booking information.
Since then, his booking entry has been removed from CCC online records, which is standard procedure when an inmate is booked on behalf of federal authorities.
Bossier City sent a news release around 7:30 p.m. saying Sanford’s arrest is related to Sanford's role as president of the police union, Federal agents obtained and executed a search warrant at the Bossier City Police headquarters for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association.
Sanford was immediately placed on administrative leave. Bossier City officials are cooperating with investigators and offered no further comment
Sanford also from time-to-time has acted as a spokesman for the Police Department and the city.
Prior to the news release, KTBS reached out to Mayor Tommy Chandler but did not get a response. Other Bossier City Council members also were contacted and those who answered said they were just learning about Sanford's arrest.