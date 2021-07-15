NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The man sought by the Federal Bureau of Investigations in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation has been arrested.
The FBI's New Orleans office Thursday morning notified media the man identified Wednesday only as "John Doe 44" has been identified, located and is in custody.
No additional information was provided about his name, circumstances of his arrest or where it happened.
The FBI sent information Wednesday to area media asking it to be shared with the public in an attempt to identify and locate the man. The initial video of the man shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February. The data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to November 2018.
John Doe was described as a white male with light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt. He was heard speaking English in the video.
This man was being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.