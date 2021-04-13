LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The National Park Service and the FBI are asking the public for information after a Hot Springs woman’s remains were found last month.
According to the National Park Service, 32-year-old Paige Autumn White’s remains were found off of Blacksnake Road in Hot Springs National Park on March 27. White's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Officials say White was missing her right eye and had an anchor tattoo on her right foot.
No suspect information has been released.
If you have any information, you are asked to call or text the Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.