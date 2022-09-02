SHREVEPORT, La. -- "I got the Mayor elected."
Those were the words of Bossier City Police Sergeant B.J. Sanford, during what an FBI agent said was an act of intimidation.
In testimony at Thursday's preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court, Agent Raquel Mobley described Sanford confronting a manager at the Cloverdale Plaza Apartments at 2213 Shed Road last spring.
The complex had fired Sanford from moonlighting as a nightly security guard because he was not showing up for that $1,000 per week job.
Mobley did not elaborate on what Sanford meant with the boast about getting Mayor Tommy Chandler elected.
State law bans law enforcement officers and their unions from making political contributions. And Sanford does not show up as a contributor in Chandler's campaign finance reports.
Chandler has not responded to our inquiry about any involvement he's had with Sanford.
Federal investigators say Sanford embezzled funds from the Bossier City police officer's union, where he's the president, to fund an illegal prescription painkiller scheme.
Mobley also testified that when the apartment manager was later arrested for unpaid traffic tickets by deputy city marshals in Shreveport, she heard Sanford on the phone with them.
The manager also told the investigator that after Sanford was fired from the apartments, Sanford told her, "If you ever need help from police, you won't get it."
Management of the apartments declined to comment for this story, saying they fear Sanford.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby ordered Sanford and co-defendant Mitch Morehead held without bond at the close of Thursday's hearing.
Morehead also told the FBI at the time of his arrest that he felt intimidated by Sanford. Mobley testified that Morehead said, "I'm worried I might end up in the Red River."