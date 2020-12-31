WASHINGTON — The FDA, in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, has issued a recall of certain Sportmix pet food products.
The recall comes after at least 28 dogs died from the food, and eight fell sick.
The following are included in the recall:
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
- Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
- Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
- Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
- Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
- Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
- Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
- Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
- Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
Lot code information may be found on the back of the bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in the format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”
These products could include fatal levels of aflatoxin.
Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include:
- Sluggisness
- Loss of appetite
- Vomiting
- Jaundice - yellowish tint to eyes or gums due to liver damage
- Diarrhea
Pets can suffer from liver damage and not show any symptoms.
If you are feeding your pet one of the recalled products- stop immediately and call your veterinarian.
There is no risk to humans handling the pet food, but be sure to wash your hands after.
You can report suspected cases to the FDA here.