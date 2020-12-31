Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...northwest Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Red River and Webster. In Texas, Panola and Shelby. * Until Midnight CST tonight * Rainfall totals of up to one inch, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&