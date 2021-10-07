SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport is one of 10 cities in the nation selected for a crime-fighting partnership with federal officials.
The National Public Safety Partnership is designed to provide additional federal manpower to help municipalities such as Shreveport come up with tailored plans to address serious violent crime. Communities with elevated crime rates are targeted.
The federal help will come in the form of technical assistant and coordinated training from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Drug Enforcement, Federal Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service.
It’s a three-year commitment worth about $800,000, even though none of that money goes directly to the city of Shreveport.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said an outside perspective might be the key to helping identify the local crime problem.
"We’ve got to bring this crime rate down. You know, the first and foremost responsibility of government is to make our people feel safe and it doesn’t matter what neighborhood you live in we’ve got to do it and we’re not succeeding now," Van Hook said. "We’ve got to turn this around and bring the crime rate down."
He also challenged citizens to "step up and take back their streets."
Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith welcomes the expertise the new partnership will bring, saying there are a number of areas where he welcomes input such as looking at how Shreveport police respond to calls, determining if the department is staffed like it needs to be, reviewing policies to make sure officers are complying with current standards and internally addressing the needs of the officers.
Different strategies to fight the city's crime problem are underway, but Smith said there is no doubt this new arrangement will help expedite those plans.
Mayor Adrian Perkins said even though none of the funding goes in the city's coffers, it will help the city save money by freeing up budgeted expenses for training. Those savings will in turn be redirected to help attract more officers, he said.
"This is just one part. There are multiple parts to this puzzle," Perkins said. "We can't do this without the citizens."
District Attorney James Stewart called the crime-fighting effort a continuous process that will take all partners working together to identify the problems and come up with workable strategies.
"This will help us get further along to where we want to go," Stewart said.
"The crimes in this city are driven by a relatively small number of people. If we can figure out who they are and prosecute the right people that’s what we need to do. You can’t prosecute your way, Judge Stewart and I, you can’t prosecute your way out of a violent crime problem all on its own. You have to make sure you’re targeting the right individuals because our resources are finite," Van Hook said.
Van Hook also made a point of mentioning former Police Chief Ben Raymond, who had been working on this initiative since 2019.
After decades of falling crime rates, statistics show that in many cities across the county violent crime increased in 2020. Shreveport is on pace to reach a record number of homicides this year. So far, there's been 70, with the latest happening early Thursday morning.
More than 40 cities have participated in the Public Safety Partnership since its beginning in 2014.
The other sites selected this year in addition to Shreveport include: Antioch, California; Aurora, Colorado; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Gary, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; North Charleston/Charleston, South Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Richmond, Virginia.