BATON ROUGE, La. - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a construction timeline extension for a Lake Charles area expansion project that was opposed by a trio of environmental advocacy groups.
Lake Charles LNG — an LNG import facility that is being converted to an export terminal by its owner, Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP, now has until the end of 2028 to complete the expansion. The scheduled work includes building facilities to liquefy natural gas and export it, as well as modify the pipelines that feed natural gas to the complex.
