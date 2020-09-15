SHREVEPORT, La. - A 31-year-old Shreveport man faces multiple firearms charges following his arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force.
Police said Carnell Briggs was wanted for firing shots in the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue earlier this month. Officers located shell casings and later an abandoned car on Tulsa Avenue that witnesses told police was involved in the shooting.
Investigator said finger prints found in the car matched those of Briggs.
Briggs is being held in the city jail on charges of illegal use of a weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and multiple traffic offenses.