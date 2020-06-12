SHREVEPORT, La. - The United States Court House in Shreveport is closed, according to a person who answered the phone in the U.S Attorney’s Office in Lafayette.
KTBS has been told an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The building will remain closed until at least 8 a.m. on Tuesday and it will undergo a thorough cleaning.
The court house has been operating on a reduced staff since the beginning of the pandemic.
A grand jury was also in session on Wednesday.
Court hearings have been held on Zoom over the internet and trials have been delayed or postponed through August.