BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana receives half its revenues from the federal government – more than any other state but Wyoming and Alaska.
The federal government is contributing $19.7 billion in revenues to the $38.6 billion proposed budget legislators will begin considering next week, according to budget documents.
It’s not just grants to help recover from the pandemic and disasters. Louisiana has long received nearly half its money from the federal government to augment programs that help the roughly 20% of the population living in poverty and the 50% of the state’s residents who struggle month-to-month because of low pay, experts say.
In the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the federal government accounts for $20.3 billion of the state’s $40.2 billion budget, according to state budget documents. The year before federal funds made up $16.6 billion of the $35.7 billion total budget.
